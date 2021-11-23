UST to expand workforce at Bengaluru centre to over 6,000

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the expansion of the workforce in its Bengaluru, Karnataka, centre to over 6,000 employees. The company said it has added over 2,000 employees since February 2020, the post-pandemic era. In line with the company’s growth strategy, UST said its Bengaluru centre will double the number of employees to 12,000 by 2023.

The technology company is planning to expand its local presence in India to attract the best talent. In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru centre will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients.

Headquartered in California, US, and with offices across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST provides digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide. It has dedicated software delivery centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

Looking for top talent

Dr E V Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (Bt) and Science & Technology (S&T), and of Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, said, “Karnataka’s strengths lie in our deep tech talent, vibrant tech ecosystem, cosmopolitan culture and forward-looking Government. The fact that IT companies are expanding year-on-year stands testimony to this. It is great to hear that UST will be scaling up and hiring further in Bengaluru over the next few years.”

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head-India, UST, said, “We are quite excited to expand our India operations with one of the company’s largest centres in the world at Bengaluru. At UST, we are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru.”

“UST’s Bengaluru centre is our second-largest development centre globally, and we are opening over 6,000 new job positions in Bengaluru to meet the surge in demand in the expansion of our business and clients. Our growth in Bengaluru and various Tier 1 and 2 cities in India is testimony to it. In addition, with digital at the core of our capabilities, we offer industry-leading learning opportunities, entrepreneurial work culture, and access to marquee clients to our employees,” said Manu Sivarajan, Centre Head, UST Bengaluru, and General Manager & Head-India, GCC, North East Asia Business Unit, UST.

“The Bengaluru centre is the pillar of growth of UST’s digital and new-age technology capabilities, including Engineering Services,” added Kirankumar Doreswamy, Sr Director, Engineering Services, and Deputy Centre Head, UST Bengaluru.