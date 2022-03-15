UST, Well-Beat launch digital SaaS solution for patient engagement

Digital transformation solutions company UST and Well-Beat — an Israeli start-up working in healthcare and behavioral artificial intelligence (AI) — have developed a unique patient engagement SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution.

The digital solution delivers personalised conversational guidelines to the clinician at the point of care with prompts specific to a patient’s motivational factors. It helps deliver direct and indirect behavioral nudges to patients based on over 1,400 factors including but not limited to the progression of their disease state.

Early trials at Sheba Medical Centre, Tel-Aviv, yielded a three-times improvement in adherence and 87 per cent provider and patient satisfaction scores. Robert Klempfner, Managing Director – Cardiac Rehabilitation Institute, Sheba Medical Centre, reported that the new information and insights flow enrich the existing programmes and enable new programmes to be developed even in remote care.

Works with existing EHR

“I was pleasantly surprised by the rapid uptake of the system by both patients and our healthcare team. It is very easy to use, not intrusive and patients are highly engaged. The team has insight into elements that were not there before.”

The solution takes inputs from short surveys, medical records and connected devices, and dynamically adapts patient communication to provide intelligent interventions and customised patient experiences, a spokesman for UST said here.

It works with existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems and connected devices and does not require change to clinical workflows or onboarding to a new platform. It gives administrators a blockchain-based patented tool for assessing the patient ecosystem with a unique set of APIs that increases the capability of the existing EHR.

Reducing cognitive load

Syam Adusumilli, Chief Healthcare Transformation Officer, US, said the new patient engagement solution combines the best of behavioral science with the best of artificial intelligence.

“We saw a real need, a human need, on the frontlines of healthcare delivery to reduce the cognitive load on clinicians and make encounters with patients more effective. We knew that dynamic personalisation technology was mature enough to be viable. With over two decades of health tech experience, we knew we had the team in place here at UST to make it cost-effective, easy to implement, secure and compliant,” he said.

Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Well-Beat, said his company’s goal is to deliver personalised patient outreach and customised intervention by dynamically adapting to patients’ behavior patterns. It also reduces the admin burden for providers, helping with a key aspect of provider burnout.

Well-Beat provides a modern patient behavioral change solution, based on human behavior understanding and proprietary data-driven technology. The solution empowers healthcare providers and organisations to improve treatment regime adherence in patients, a company spokesman said.

The company’s mission is to raise the level of engagement and personal responsibility of patients to their health and wellness regime.