V Guard announces Big Idea Business Plan, Tech Design contest winners

Winners of the annual Big Idea Contests, organised by V-Guard Industries Ltd, were announced on Saturday. This year’s Big Idea Business Plan and Big Idea Tech design contests witnessed more than 264 entries from top business schools and engineering colleges from across the country.

IIM-Nagpur won the first prize in Business Plan contest and Goa Institute of Management and IIM-Visakhapatnam were declared first and second runner-ups, respectively, in the contest from a total of 22 teams shortlisted for the grand finale.

SCMHRD, Pune and Institute of Rural Management, Anand, qualified for the special jury award.

Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, bagged first prize in Big Idea Tech design contest. MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, and Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, were declared first and second runner up.

This year’s competition themed ‘Lets Bring Home a Better Tomorrow with a Healthier, Hygienic World’ was meant for the participants to present insightful and innovative ideas for business growth in alignment with the business strategy of V-Guard.

The Business Plan contest winners were awarded cash prizes worth ₹2,00,000, ₹1,00,000, ₹50,000 for the top three positions, along with trophies and certificates of appreciation.

Big Idea tech winners received cash prize worth ₹100,000, ₹50,000, ₹25,000 for the first three positions, respectively.

Two teams qualified for special jury in Business Plan contest and received prize worth ₹25,000.

The event has created a platform for interaction with top leaders of V-Guard, where young minds can discuss and understand the business challenges to finetune their thought process and foster a spirit of innovation in them.