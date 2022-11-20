Sanchit Nagpal, Aayush Lohi, and Burhanuddin from Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) won the first prize in business plan contest in V-Guard annual Big Idea contests for engineering and B-School students.

Satyam Munot, Sujeet Chaubey, and Srishti Bhat from Indian Institute of Management-Bodh Gaya and Khushal Narendrakumar Agarwal from IIM Nagpur were declared the first and second runners up, respectively, in the contest from a total of 20 teams shortlisted for the grand finale.

Alekhya Chilukuri, Ramanathan M, and Anurag Baruah from IMT Ghaziabad and Rithuvanthi B, Praveenkumar Santhanam, Saravanan S K from IIM Nagpur qualified for the special jury award.

Nagesh Agrawal and Ketaki Anil Shinde from Nirma University has bagged first prize in Big Idea Tech design contest. R Darshan, GM Chindananda Swamy, and Muzammil Bagewadi hailing from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology and Laveena Wels, Nandu Rajeev, and Sayooj VS from Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science were declared first and second runners up, respectively.

Krishna Prasad PS, Tomin VJ, and Abhinu Sundaran from Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science qualified for the special jury award.

This year’s competition theme was ‘The Next Big Leap’. Finalists were asked to present insightful and innovative ideas for business growth in alignment with the business strategy of V-Guard. It witnessed more than 300 entries from top business schools and engineering colleges from across the country.

Cash prizes

The business plan contest winners were awarded cash prizes worth ₹2 lakh, ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 for the top three positions, respectively. Big Idea tech winners received cash prize worth ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 for the first three positions, respectively.

The four-member jury committee who chose the B Plan winners was headed by Rajesh Nair, Business Leader, EY LLP, Kochi along with V Ramachandran, Director & COO, V-Guard, Sudarshan Kasturi, Sr Vice President & CFO, V-Guard and Arif Mohammad Kooliyat, VP-New Product Development, V-Guard Industries Ltd.

The ideas presented by the participants were judged on parameters such as ingenuity, practicality of application, feasibility, simplicity and the positive impact it can have on V-Guard’s business and its consumers.

Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries awarded the winners.

The event has created a platform for interaction with top leaders of V-Guard, wherein the young minds can discuss and understand the business challenges to fine tune their thought process and foster a spirit of innovation in them.