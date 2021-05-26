V-Guard Industries Q4 PAT up 112% at ₹68.4 crore on higher sales

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Leading consumer electrical and electronics company, V-Guard Industries posted a 112 per cent increase in PAT on Q4 of FY21 at ₹68.39 crore against ₹32.23 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹855.20 crore, a growth of 58 per cent compared to ₹541.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
All three segments — Electronics, Electrical and Consumer Durables — recorded strong growth during the quarter.
Consolidated PAT for the whole year was ₹201.89 crore; an increase of 7.2 per cent over the previous year (₹188.25 crore). Effective tax rate has gone up due to supply disruption in Sikkim plants, as they were affected by Covid-induced lockdowns up to September 2020.
The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.
Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The business performance has been strong in Q4, continuing the growth momentum witnessed in Q3. Input cost inflation remains a challenge, and while we have been able to mitigate it to a large extent, some near term pressures are likely to continue.
As we enter the new financial year, the country has been hit by the second wave of Covid. As most parts of the country are under lockdown, there will be a significant impact on consumer demand during Q1FY22. We are confident that our business will come back strongly once the lockdowns are lifted”, he said.
