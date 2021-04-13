Companies

V-Guard launches Arizor AC Stabilizer

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on April 13, 2021

Did you know? V-guard has an asset light model with 60 per cent of its products manufactured by outside vendors

Arizor is also armed with smart output voltage correction technology

V-Guard Industries has launched a disruptive design in AC stabilizers specifically for inverter ACs named Arizor.

The V-Guard Arizor 4150 stabilizer for 1.5-ton inverter AC is also equipped with an efficient Intelligent Time Delay System (ITDS). This allows the compressor adequate balancing time during a power failure.

Arizor is also armed with smart output voltage correction technology which will adjust the regulation range to work under the voltage variation thus ensuring the most satisfactory power regulation required for safe functioning of the air conditioner.

Mithun K Chittilappilly, MD, V-Guard Industries Ltd. commented, “The Arizor AC Stabilizer was created keeping in mind the consumer’s need of a seamless integrated design which will complement the primary device: AC. We have created a truly path-breaking design that will not just complement the AC but will also delight with its robust performance.”

