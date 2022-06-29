V-Guard partners Clootrack for customer experience analytics

V-Guard, a leading manufacturer of electronics, electrical and consumer durable products, has tied up with Clootrack, an intelligent customer experience analytics platform.

The partnership focuses on enabling V-Guard with insights on their product range, competitive analysis, and understanding gaps in the market to improve customer experience. Clootrack will help V-Guard aggregate data across first- and third-party touchpoints to analyse granular customer priorities.

Nandagopal Nair, VP & Head-Brand and Communications, V-Guard, said, “Today, when the consumer travels multiple platforms before making an informed choice on the product/brand that he desires to consume, it is imperative for brands to understand this journey in much detail and harness those insights effectively. In Clootrack we have found just that partner who has enabled us to navigate this complex consumer journey and feed us with relevant insights, enabling us to understand the pain points and gaps of our discerning consumers and create meaningful products and experiences that will delight them.”

Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack, said, “We would endeavour to enable V-Guard with our deep-dive real-time analytics to capture the precious moments of customer experiences.”