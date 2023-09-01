V Raja Ram has assumed charge as Director (Production) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

A Mechanical Engineer from Osmania University, Hyderabad Raja Ram has an experience of 34 years in various capacities for production of missiles like Prithvi, Akash and M R SAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile).

Prior to his new assignment, Raja Ram served as Executive Director and Unit Head of Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad of BDL.

During his tenure, as General Manager & Head of Surface to Air Missiles, he played a key role in establishing facilities and streamlining production of M R SAM Missiles and was instrumental in establishing flexible manufacturing lines for Akash Missile and its variants as Head of Akash Weapon System.

He was actively involved in preparation of quality and process documents for implementation of ISO 9001 for Prithvi and AS 9100 D for Akash Missiles. He played a key role in establishing facilities for Production of Prithvi missiles.

