Va Tech WABAG (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, has secured a major order worth ₹1,000 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd for building a large sea water desalination plant.

The project involves engineering procurement (EP) for the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 100 MLD desalination plant. It is scheduled to be completed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract, according to a statement.

This proposed desalination plant will incorporate advanced desalination technologies to ensure reliable water production to meet the needs of Indosol Solar’s 10-GW integrated solar PV manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Entry into solar PV sector

“This mega order marks WABAG’s entry into the solar PV sector, a critical growth area for the future. Our technological expertise, proven track record, and competitive pricing allowed us to offer the lowest life-cycle cost of water for Indosol Solar,” Saravanan Krishnan, Head of Desalination for VA Tech WABAG’s India Cluster, said.

WABAG is diversifying beyond its core water solutions by leveraging its expertise to explore new growth areas. It is also pursuing collaborations in the semiconductor and green hydrogen sectors to address water requirements. These initiatives, aimed at tapping into cleaner energy and emerging markets, are expected to gain traction in three-four years, according to a recent report by Axis Securities.