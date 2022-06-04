VA TECH WABAG bags order worth €146 million in Senegal  

VA TECH WABAG (WABAG), a pure-play water technology group, has secured a consortium Design, Build, Operate (DBO) order, for the 50 MLD (expandable to 100 MLD) Mamelles Sea Water Desalination in Senegal. The project from Société Nationale Des Eaux du Sénégal (SONES), the National Water Company of Senegal, is worth about €146 Million.

The scope of WABAG under this order will be Engineering & Procurement (EP) and Operation & Maintenance (O&M), which is worth about one-third of the consortium order value.

WABAG’s EP scope includes design, engineering and supply of electromechanical equipment, supervision of installation and commissioning followed by a two-year O&M of the plant. The location of the plant is in the main corniche of Dakar city on a high hilltop with sea water intake from the Atlantic Ocean.

The project is to be executed by WABAG in consortium with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan and Eiffage Génie Civil, France. WABAG will play the role of the technology and system integrator, while Eiffage will be responsible for the construction work and Toyota will co-manage the project.

Project’s aim

This project which is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency aims to provide a safe and stable water supply to the people of Senegal by ensuring a highly sustainable water source. The groundbreaking ceremony of this project was held in Dakar, Senegal and the commencement of construction of the plant was declared by the President of Senegal.

As the first large-scale seawater desalination plant in Senegal and the largest in West Africa upon completion, this project is expected to improve the lives of the people by meeting the water needs of about one million Dakar residents, the release said.