Water production and treatment plants maker VA Tech WABAG on Monday announced that it secured an order worth ₹260 crore from Romania’s Purolite S.R.L.

Purolite is expanding its capacity, which would generate more waste water, and thus, an upgrade of the existing water treatment plant has become necessary. WABAG will build the plant and commission it over the next 24 months, says a release by the company.

In early trade on Monday, Va Tech WABAG’s share rose ₹36.95 (11.06 per cent), and was trading at ₹371.05.

Va Tech WABAG is a Chennai-headquartered multinational company that has built and maintained water treatment plants that process 27 billion liters of municipal and industrial wastewater a day. Its desalination plants the world over produce 12 billion liters of drinking water, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Mittal, said in a recent call with investors.