Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, has posted a consolidated profit after tax at ₹47 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, compared with a PAT of ₹44 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹60 crore against Rs.56 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations was lower at ₹652 crore ( ₹745 crore), according to a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company’s PAT was higher at ₹37 crore in December 2022 quarter compared with ₹30 crore in December 2021 quarter. Revenue from operations was marginally higher at ₹519 crore (₹516 crore).

Its total order book size was more than ₹10,00 crore including framework contracts.

For the 9-month period ended on December 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated profit after tax was ₹124 crore ( ₹86 crore). Consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,034 crore against ₹2,087 crore.