Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG), a player in the water technology space, reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with a PAT of ₹26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹60 crore against ₹35 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 10 per cent at ₹750 crore (₹684 crore.)

“We have clearly enunciated our business strategy of focusing on delivering cash accretive projects for both municipal and industrial customers with a technology focus, multilateral funding, and international presence. This has been reaping desired benefits in terms of continuous improvement in operating margins and delivering profitable growth, which has further been cemented with a heartening performance in this quarter on all fronts,” Rajiv Mittal, Chairman, Managing Director & Group CEO, Va Tech WABAG, said in a statement.

He said the company’s order book of ₹10,300 crore provides sufficient visibility for the future as the company aims for sustainable and profitable growth.”

For the half year ended September 30, 2022, the company’s consolidated profit after tax was at ₹76 crore . (₹40 crore). Consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,382 crore ( ₹1,342 crore).

Its total order book size was at ₹10,300 crore, which included framework contracts.

