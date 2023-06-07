Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, has bagged an order worth about ₹420 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) to design, build, and operate (DBO) a water treatment plant with a capacity of 270 million liters per day (MLD) at Jite, Raigad.

This project has been planned to meet the future water demand for Navi Mumbai, according to a statement. Water from the Hetwane dam will be treated at the proposed plant and pumped to the existing master balancing reservoir at the Vihal location for further distribution.

“This is an important and strategic success for us as we foray back into the DBO space in Maharashtra with this order in CIDCO. This project once completed will address the growing water need of the area and also be a key reference in our journey,” said Shailesh Kumar, CEO — of India Cluster – VA Tech Wabag.

Project details

The scope of the project includes the design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, and commissioning of the plant including a clear water pumping station within 42 months from commencement and followed by operation & maintenance (O&M) for a period of 15 years.

The plant will use high-rate clarifiers for the removal of high-suspended solids followed by rapid gravity sand filters along with disinfection by chlorine.

The Chennai-headquartered ₹3,014 crore company carries its highest-ever order book size of more than ₹13,200 crore with a very healthy O&M mix of about 40 per cent, which gives the company visibility over the next 10-12 years in terms of O&M turnover.