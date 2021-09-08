VAHDAM India raises ₹174 cr in Series D funding led by IIFL AMC

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
VAHDAM India has raised ₹174 crore in its Series D Round led by IIFL AMC’s Private Equity Fund.
The existing investors include a consortium of Sixth Sense Ventures affiliates, the Mankind Group Family Office, Infosys Founder Kris Gopalkrishnan’s Family Office, Urmin Group and White Whale Ventures also participated in this round.
Following this round of investments, the total funding raised by the company till date is over ₹290 crore.
The amount raised will be utilised to expand the company’s distribution - both online and offline, enter new geographies, and foray into new complementary categories. The company is working on a vision to take native Indian products to global markets, with a focus on the wellness category.
VAHDAM India closed FY20-21 with net revenue of over ₹160 crore growing 110 per cent y-o-y from a revenue of ₹75 crore in FY19-20, while achieving net profitability. The company is now aiming to reach ₹500 crore in revenue over the next three years.
VAHDAM India was founded in 2015, by Bala Sarda with a mission to build a home-grown Indian brand for the world. The company does direct sourcing from farms and estates across India, in-house manufacturing in their 100,000 sq. ft. facility in NCR, and has local distribution in key markets like the USA, Canada, Europe.
Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO says, “The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality and trusted wellness products, and larger adoption of e-commerce globally. With the current fundraising, we plan to continue deepening our distribution in key markets, both online and offline. We will also look at entering new categories, new markets, invest heavily in R&D and further strengthen our management team."
Chetan Naik, Fund Manager, Private Equity at IIFL AMC, says “VAHDAM is a rare example of a company, which has successfully taken products of Indian origin to global markets. It is remarkable that the company under the leadership of Bala has been able to execute this by being highly capital efficient and achieving EBITDA profitability.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...