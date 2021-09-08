VAHDAM India raises ₹174 cr in Series D funding led by IIFL AMC

VAHDAM India has raised ₹174 crore in its Series D Round led by IIFL AMC’s Private Equity Fund.

The existing investors include a consortium of Sixth Sense Ventures affiliates, the Mankind Group Family Office, Infosys Founder Kris Gopalkrishnan’s Family Office, Urmin Group and White Whale Ventures also participated in this round.

Following this round of investments, the total funding raised by the company till date is over ₹290 crore.

The amount raised will be utilised to expand the company’s distribution - both online and offline, enter new geographies, and foray into new complementary categories. The company is working on a vision to take native Indian products to global markets, with a focus on the wellness category.

VAHDAM India closed FY20-21 with net revenue of over ₹160 crore growing 110 per cent y-o-y from a revenue of ₹75 crore in FY19-20, while achieving net profitability. The company is now aiming to reach ₹500 crore in revenue over the next three years.

VAHDAM India was founded in 2015, by Bala Sarda with a mission to build a home-grown Indian brand for the world. The company does direct sourcing from farms and estates across India, in-house manufacturing in their 100,000 sq. ft. facility in NCR, and has local distribution in key markets like the USA, Canada, Europe.

Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO says, “The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality and trusted wellness products, and larger adoption of e-commerce globally. With the current fundraising, we plan to continue deepening our distribution in key markets, both online and offline. We will also look at entering new categories, new markets, invest heavily in R&D and further strengthen our management team."

Chetan Naik, Fund Manager, Private Equity at IIFL AMC, says “VAHDAM is a rare example of a company, which has successfully taken products of Indian origin to global markets. It is remarkable that the company under the leadership of Bala has been able to execute this by being highly capital efficient and achieving EBITDA profitability.”