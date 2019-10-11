Vahdam Teas raises ₹75 cr in Series C funding

E-commerce start-up Vahdam Teas has raised ₹75 crore in series C funding.

The funds will be used to expand the company’s presence in the US, Europe and enter new markets such as South Asia, India and the UAE, said Bala Sarda, Founder, Vahdam Teas.

The funding was led by Sixth Sense Ventures, with current investor Fireside Ventures also participating.

The Delhi-based company with office in New York plans to open an office in the UK early next year.

“We are looking to set up another warehouse in Delhi with floor-space of 75,000 sq ft, invest heavily in R&D, set up a state-of-the-art packaging facility and expand manufacturing to cater to the market demand, say over the next 3 to 5 years,” he said.

With this, the total funding raised by the company is said to be over ₹110 crore.

Vahdam Tea was recently endorsed by global icon Oprah Winfrey.

It offers a collection of 100 plus SKUs of teas and super foods.

The four-year-old company sources teas direct from estates across India and distributes it in markets like the US and Europe. Close to 90 per cent of its revenue has been from markets abroad.

Sarda told BusinessLine that the company would now look to penetrate into the India market as well.

“We are entering India market at the right time as the internet penetration has grown and consumers are becoming more health conscious.”