Vajro secures $8.5 million in Series A round funding from Five Elms Capital

Vajro, a Chennai-based no-code mobile app development platform (MADP), today announced that it has secured $8.5 million in Series A funding from Kansas City-based growth equity firm Five Elms Capital.

Launched in 2018 by Baskar Agneeswaran, Niwin Santhosh and Raghuraman Ramamurthy, Vajro enables e-commerce store owners and service providers to create mobile shopping apps for Android and iOS users in 60 minutes or less without writing a single line of code. The company’s mission is to democratise app building and make it easy for merchants to create an improved mobile commerce experience and improve conversion rates.

Currently, over 2,200 brands from over 150 countries are using Vajro’s no-code mobile development app to create their own e-commerce stores and accelerate growth. In India, leading D2C brands like Juicy Chemistry, Earth Rhythm, AndMe, FreeCultr, Melange Box, House of Masaba use Vajro for their mobile apps.

Aligned with Shopify

At present, Vajro is aligned with Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify for developing mobile apps and online stores, Vajro CEO Baskar Agneeswaran said, the company will use the Series A funding to develop its next generation platform with new features and flexibility and to build integrations with other e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, and others in order to expand its reach even further.

“Most e-commerce stores are optimised for desktop web traffic while 80 per cent of traffic is coming from mobile devices. Vajro solves this problem by reducing the friction of traditional mobile commerce, quickly and effectively. Our partnership will allow the team to continue to invest in the product and drive increased mobile sales for their clients,” Daniel Bjornson from Five Elms Capital said in a press release.