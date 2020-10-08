Valli Arunachalam serves legal notice to family, AIL management

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Murugappa Group scion Valli Arunachalam has served a legal notice to the family and management following rejection of a board seat on the group’s holding company Ambadi Investments Ltd (AIL).
“On behalf of my mother, sister and me, I can hereby confirm that following careful and thorough deliberation and in consultation with our independent advisors, we have decided to seek legal remedies with respect to our ongoing efforts to settle my father’s will. Accordingly, we issued legal notices to the Murugappa family members, AIL management and other people in relation thereto,” Arunachalam said in an e-mail reply.
“It was a big step for us and a very unfortunate one, as we have worked tirelessly over the course of the last three years to bring about an amicable settlement of my father’s interests in AIL. With the family voting unanimously to reject my appointment to the AIL board, we have seemingly reached the end of the road for an amicable settlement,” she added.
At its board meeting on September 22, AIL had rejected the appointment of Valli Arunachalam on its board. The request for a board seat, which was put for vote at AIL’s AGM, was vetoed by 91 per cent of the shareholders.
Also read: AIL rejects board seat for Valli Arunachalam
“Given how the Murugappa family has treated our family branch over the past three years, we have no confidence that our substantial stake in the family business will be safeguarded by them. Perhaps most confounding to us is that the Murugappa family has attempted to project their stand as principled and righteous,” she said.
“What is clear to us after three years is that the family’s tactics are nothing more than a robe to conceal their socially regressive gender bias. With only female heirs, the historically male-dominated family business is effectively asking that my family assume a second class standing in AIL without any of the rights or privileges enjoyed by other families (many of whom have equal economic interests),” she said, adding, the Murugappa family has not provided any “logical or legally valid” explanation for subordinating her family.
Also read: Family failed to factor in logic and fairness: Valli Arunachalam
Also read: AIL may appoint Valli Arunachalam on board
Also read: SC backs daughters’ equal right to HUF property
Also read: I think the inclusion of women at all levels of management is critical: Valli Arunachalam
Also read: Murugappa scion Valli Arunachalam still waiting for ‘concrete offer’ from family
Also read: Woman heir seeks board seat in Murugappa holding company
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...