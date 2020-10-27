Value maximisation within time limit, rules NCLT

The secured financial creditors of Asian Colour Coated Ispat will receive ₹1,500 crore against the admitted claim of ₹4,864 crore, leading to haircut of 69 per cent.

Similarly, the unsecured financial creditors have to forego 99 per cent of their claim of ₹1,703 crore as they will get only ₹25 crore from the NCLT-approved resolution plan of JSW Steel.

Operational creditors (Government) will get just four per cent or ₹10 crore out of their admitted claim of ₹220 crore while non-government operational creditors will receive their entire claim of ₹10 lakh.

Other operational creditors have to write-off 95 per cent of their claim of ₹336 crore and make good with just ₹15 crore, as per NCLT order issued on Tuesday.

In fact, of the overall admitted operational creditors claim of ₹556 crore, they will recover just ₹25 crore or 4.50 per cent after waiting for almost two years since the company was admitted for insolvency proceedings.

In all, the creditors of Asian Colour Coated will recover ₹1,550 crore or 22 per cent of the admitted claim of ₹7,123 crore.

Last Monday, NCLT had approved JSW Steel resolution plan with modification. On Tuesday, it released the final written order clearing the uncertainty on the modification made and paving the way for the execution of the resolution plan. All the creditors will be paid within 30 days by JSW Steel.

Value maximisation

As for the ₹2,000 crore resolution plan submitted by US-based fund Interups Inc, NCLT in its order said the sole objective of this Court is to provide a timely solution to the problem. About maximisation of value, it is one of the objectives of the Code, but it does not mean in the name of maximisation of value the resolution process can be extended indefinitely.

Assuming this applicant (Interups) is allowed to file a plan after seeing the magic figure of JSW Steel tomorrow somebody else may say that he would invest 50 per cent more... Then where is the end? questioned NCLT.

Time is the essence of the Code.. when a procedure and time limit is set, it is to be understood that maximisation of value of a company is to be seen within the time and procedure set out not by transgressing the jurisdiction conferred upon this Bench in dealing with issues falling under the Code.