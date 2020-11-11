Companies

VAMA Industries Q2 profit up at ₹1.7 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

VAMA Industries Limited, an IT infrastructure company, has posted a net profit of ₹1.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹ 65.10 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The firm reported net sales of ₹ 11.70 crore (₹ 9.67 crore) in the quarter.

For the first half, the firm reported a net profit of ₹ 1.55 crore (₹ 1.25 crore) and net sales of ₹ 16.26 crore (₹ 20.55 crore).

“We are expanding into the latest technologies like High Performing Computing Services and cloud services which are in high demand globally. We have already done some projects in the cloud space. These two have tremendous growth prospects in the future,” Rama Raju VA, Chairman and Managing Director of VAMA Industries Ltd, said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.