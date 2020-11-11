VAMA Industries Q2 profit up at ₹1.7 crore

VAMA Industries Limited, an IT infrastructure company, has posted a net profit of ₹1.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹ 65.10 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The firm reported net sales of ₹ 11.70 crore (₹ 9.67 crore) in the quarter.

For the first half, the firm reported a net profit of ₹ 1.55 crore (₹ 1.25 crore) and net sales of ₹ 16.26 crore (₹ 20.55 crore).

“We are expanding into the latest technologies like High Performing Computing Services and cloud services which are in high demand globally. We have already done some projects in the cloud space. These two have tremendous growth prospects in the future,” Rama Raju VA, Chairman and Managing Director of VAMA Industries Ltd, said.