Vartika Shukla assumes charge as CMD of Engineers India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 01, 2021

Becomes first woman CMD of the public sector enterprise

Vartika Shukla on Wednesday took charge as the first woman Chairperson and Managing Director of public sector enterprise Engineers India Ltd.

A graduate in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Shukla joined EIL in 1988 and has extensive consulting experience comprising design, engineering, and implementation of complexes in refining, gas processing, petrochemicals and fertilisers.

She spearheaded the company's innovative energy programmes, including biofuels, coal gasification, waste to fuel and hydrogen energy, among others.

In a statement, Shukla said while EIL’s leadership position in the domestic hydrocarbon sector is unparalleled, the company will strive to consolidate its international footprint by mapping high potential geographies and forging strategic alliances. “We must strive to usher in a new era of Customer Delight through immaculate services and innovation in our operations," she added.

