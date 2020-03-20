Vasant Rao appointed MD for IDC India and South Asia

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the appointment of Vasant Rao as Managing Director for IDC India and South Asia, effective March 18, 2020. He will be based out of IDC’s Bengaluru office and will be reporting to Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.
Prior to joining IDC, Rao held multiple global leadership roles during his 10-year stint at Cognizant in the analytics, data science, and visualization domains and built award-winning IP based products. Most recently, he was leading the Banking & Financial Services delivery for the North America AI & Analytics BU.
“India is a critical and strategically important market for IDC. Today, India’s growth is at an inflection point as it transitions from a services-led to a knowledge-based economy that is largely supported by 3rd Platform technologies. I am excited to have Vasant drive the development and growth of IDC’s operations in India and the South Asia market,” said Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...