Vasant Rao appointed MD for IDC India and South Asia

International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the appointment of Vasant Rao as Managing Director for IDC India and South Asia, effective March 18, 2020. He will be based out of IDC’s Bengaluru office and will be reporting to Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.

Prior to joining IDC, Rao held multiple global leadership roles during his 10-year stint at Cognizant in the analytics, data science, and visualization domains and built award-winning IP based products. Most recently, he was leading the Banking & Financial Services delivery for the North America AI & Analytics BU.

“India is a critical and strategically important market for IDC. Today, India’s growth is at an inflection point as it transitions from a services-led to a knowledge-based economy that is largely supported by 3rd Platform technologies. I am excited to have Vasant drive the development and growth of IDC’s operations in India and the South Asia market,” said Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.