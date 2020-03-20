Companies

Vasant Rao appointed MD for IDC India and South Asia

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the appointment of Vasant Rao as Managing Director for IDC India and South Asia, effective March 18, 2020. He will be based out of IDC’s Bengaluru office and will be reporting to Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.

Prior to joining IDC, Rao held multiple global leadership roles during his 10-year stint at Cognizant in the analytics, data science, and visualization domains and built award-winning IP based products. Most recently, he was leading the Banking & Financial Services delivery for the North America AI & Analytics BU.

“India is a critical and strategically important market for IDC. Today, India’s growth is at an inflection point as it transitions from a services-led to a knowledge-based economy that is largely supported by 3rd Platform technologies. I am excited to have Vasant drive the development and growth of IDC’s operations in India and the South Asia market,” said Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.

Published on March 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Responsive Industries targets ₹500-crore revenue from B2C business in 3 years