Vedanta Aluminium vaccinates 7,500 workers and families

Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd on Monday said it has vaccinated over 7,500 workers and their family members as part of its efforts to ensure business continuity.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India last year, we have fast-tracked adoption of best-in-class digital technologies, intelligent automation and inhouse innovations to safeguard our workforce across Aluminium & Power Business Units,” Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power and MD – Commercial, Vedanta Ltd, said in a statement.

Vedanta has implemented automation and digitalisation technologies such as a digital smelter at its aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha, which are allowing for business continuity during the second wave, the statement added.