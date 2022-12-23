Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta is among the four companies that have won iron ore mines in Goa. The successful first phase of mine auctioning will lead to restart of mining in the coastal state after more than three years.

The Directorate of Mines and Geology, Government of Goa, has declared Vedanta as ‘preferred bidder’ with respect to the e‐auction of Block-I ‐ Bicholim Mineral Block based on highest final price offer of 63.55 per cent submitted by the company, said Vedanta in a statement on Friday.

Obtaining approvals

Block-I – Bicholim Mineral Block has resources of 84.92 million tonne (mt). The grant of lease by the Goa Government is subject to making of necessary payments, obtaining of necessary approvals from various Government departments and execution of necessary agreements, it added.

The mining industry, which used to be one of the major revenue earners for the state, came to a standstill in 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

Salgaocar Shipping Company had won the bid for Shirigao-Mayem mineral Block with over 24 mt of ore in North Goa while Rajaram Bandekar walked away with Monte-de-Sirigao mining block with 10 mt of ore.

The fourth block comprising Kalay Mines (South Goa) was won by Sociedade De Fomento Industries and the mine has 16.731 mt of iron ore in the unexplored lease area of 75 hectares.