Vedanta arm, Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Sandvik to introduce battery electric vehicles in underground mining

Vedanta subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sandvik AB to introduce battery-powered loaders and trucks in underground mining.

The move, the company said, is towards its goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Hindustan Zinc has introduced Sandvik’s battery electric TH550B trucks and LH518B loaders at their underground mines to reduce carbon emissions and make mine operations more environmentally-friendly, it said in a statement.

Hindustan Zinc has already signed MoUs with Epiroc Rock Drills AB and Normet Group Oy to introduce Battery Electric Vehicles in underground mining operations.

Incorporating sustainability

According to Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, the company has been investing in the development of well-designed processes to incorporate sustainable aspects in day-to-day business decision-making.

“This partnership with Sandvik brings us one step closer to our goal of carbon neutrality,” he said.

The company is ranked first in Asia-Pacific and fifth globally on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 for its initiatives toward tackling climate change.