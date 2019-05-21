Vedanta bags two copper blocks in Maharashtra

Mining and metals major Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it has been declared the final bidder for two copper mining blocks in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. It has been granted two copper composite licences (prospecting license-cum-mining leases) for the blocks.

In a statement to the BSE, the company said the Maharashtra government had invited bids for the licences on February 1 through an e-auction. The company participated in the forward e-auction and, after being technically qualified, was declared the preferred bidder for the blocks.

The blocks, located in Thanewasna and Dubarpeth, are spread over 768.62 hectares and 816.29 hectares respectively. They require extensive exploration, which will commence in due course, the statement said.

Chandrapur is located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. It has large deposits of coal and other minerals, and has major power located close to it.

A senior official at Maharashtra’s Directorate of Geology and Mining said Chandrapur and its neighbouring district of Gadchiroli have large mineral deposits, but due to the presence of Naxals and thick forests, prospecting for the presence of mines is very difficult. Also, Chandrapur records one of the highest temperatures in the country; rendering open cast mines a difficult proposition.