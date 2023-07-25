Vedanta Ltd is confident of meeting its debt maturities of $2.7 billion this fiscal year, its CFO said on Monday.

The company is committed to reducing debt as its "high-quality" assets continue to generate a healthy cash flow, Sonal Shrivastava said in a statement. "We are prudent in raising capital."

Earlier this month, the company said it will enter the market for the manufacturing of chips and displays this year after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of a $19.5 billion chipmaking project.

Vedanta had then said it was awaiting government approval for incentives under a modified semiconductor production plan to begin the construction of a plant in Gujarat, for which it has tapped technology and equity partners.

Last week, the company reported an almost 41% slump in first-quarter profit after weak commodity prices outweighed a slight increase in production and sales of metals like aluminium. Meanwhile, the quarterly revenue from operations fell nearly 13%.