Vedanta Group has named YJ Chen as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its display business. Chen will spearhead the company’s plans for a $4-billion display fabrication facility in India.

Chen has more than 23 years of experience in the display industry, during which he built and operated four G8.6 fabs worth more than $20 billion over six years, featuring the world’s latest display technologies, the company said.

As the country imports 100 per cent of this glass, the company says it is setting up an integrated glass and display manufacturing plant in Gujarat to make electronics affordable for all. This would also help create an electronics cluster, offering job opportunities, it said.

Chen said, “India is strategically poised to lead the next phase of growth for the global display industry. I look forward to establishing India’s first display fab and am confident of the group’s foresight and dedication to capturing the immense potential of the global market for next-generation display products.”

He was previously with Chinese display maker HKC Corp as Executive Vice-President, holding more than 400 patents its chief inventor, too. He also held key positions in organisations including Innolux, Xiamen, and GIP, and co-founded Jumpwin Materials, a transparent polyamide (PI) material manufacturer, and Glass Polish, a cutting-edge glass-polishing company.

“We are pleased to welcome YJ Chen as CEO of our display business. He brings with him extremely valuable technical expertise, deep understanding and experience of building and operating display fabs, and incredible business acumen. We are confident that his ability to lead our display business will help develop a sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India,” said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta.

“Vedanta group company Avanstrate, which has operations in Korea, Taiwan and Japan, is the world’s fourth largest glass company and has more than 700 patents. India currently imports 100 per cent of this glass. Prime Minister Modi’s vision is to produce display glass for laptops, smartphones, TVs, automobiles, EVs, etc in India to make electronics affordable for all,” he added.

The display glass is a key component of almost all electronic items, from consumer electronics to healthcare devices, automotives, and wearables. In 2024, India’s display market is estimated to grow to $11 billion, representing around 10 per cent of the global market. According to the company, this is expected to triple to $25–30 billion by 2030, and the country needs at least 10–12 fabs to meet this demand.

