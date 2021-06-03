Vedanta opens 100-bed Covid Field Hospital in Chitradurga

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Vedanta on Thursday commissioned its 100-bed Covid Field Hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga.
The Field Hospital is equipped with medical infrastructure including oxygen and ventilators for critical patients. The company is also setting up its second Covid Field Hospital at Hubli in Karnataka with 100-beds which is in the final stages of completion.
“The two Vedanta Cares hospitals in Karnataka with a total of 200 Covid care beds are in line with Vedanta’s commitment to set-up 1,000 COVID care beds across India to support the government in combating Covid-19,” company said in a release.
The Vedanta Cares Field Hospital was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in the presence of Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta.
Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said, “Vedanta is committed to beef up the medical infrastructure and is working closely with government bodies and local administration to strengthen the country’s fight against Covid-19. The Vedanta Cares field hospital in Chitradurga is a testimony to our commitment to serving communities through medical facilities. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Ji for taking out time from his busy schedule to inaugurate the field hospital and compliment him for providing the much-needed support to people whose livelihoods have been hit by the pandemic.”
Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron & Steel Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Upgradation of healthcare infrastructure is incredibly important in response to the Covid pandemic which has put tremendous stress on existing healthcare infrastructure. Our 100-bedded Covid field hospital equipped with critical care support at Chitradurga will help to take some stress off the healthcare system in Karnataka and will help to ensure the safety of our local communities around Chitradurga.”
