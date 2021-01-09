Vedanta promoters make another bid to delist

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
After making a failed attempt to delist, billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources along with Twin Star Holdings, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II has made a fresh open offer to acquire 37.17 crore equity shares representing 10 per cent of its group company Vedanta at ₹160 a share.
The company would spend ₹5,948 crore, if the open offer fully is successfully accepted.
The open offer price announced by the company is lower than the closing price of ₹182 on Friday.
The company has appointed JP Morgan India as the manager to the open offer.
The company will publish more details such as the statutory approvals required for the open offer, details of financial arrangements, conditions for withdrawal of the open offer and other terms and conditions to the Open Offer through advertisement before January 15, it added.
Earlier, the promoter group company Vedanta Holdings Mauritius had hiked stake in its subsidiary Vedanta by 4.98 per cent through creeping acquisition with an investment of ₹2,959 crore ($406 million).
Vedanta Resources, the holding company of Vedanta, late last month raised $400 million through issue of debt papers to an entity of US-based hedge fund Oaktree Capital Group to meet its immediate liquidity requirements.
The notes issued will be partly secured by shares in stock exchange listed Vedanta, according to exchange filings by the company.
The fund raising from Oaktree came close on heels of $1 billion raised through issue of one of the highest yield dollar bond in Asia. That debt issuance was to fund a tender offer for securities due 2021.
In May, Vedanta Resources announced a delisting offer at ₹87.5 a share but failed to garner minimum required shares to make the buyback a success.
Interestingly, LIC, which held 6.37 per cent in Vedanta, submitted all its shares at a price of ₹320, a 267 per cent premium over the floor price upsetting Vedanta’s calculations.
The total number of shares validly tendered by public shareholders in the delisting offer was 125.47 crore, which was less than the minimum number of shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the delisting offer to be successful.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...