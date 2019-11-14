Vedanta Q2 profit rises 61% to Rs 2,158 cr

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Mining baron Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday posted a 60.6 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 2,158 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a consolidated profit “attributable to owners of Vedanta Ltd” of Rs 1,343 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a BSE filing.
However, the consolidated income in the July-September period dropped to Rs 22,814 crore from Rs 23,279 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
“Revenue (from operations) in Q2 FY2020 was at Rs 21,739 crore, lower 3 per cent y-o-y, primarily due to lower commodity prices partially offset by additional volumes from commencement of Gamsberg operations and higher sales at Iron Ore Karnataka,” the company said in a statement.
Vedanta Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said, “We are at an exciting transition that will see the company accelerate the expansion of its reserves and resource base over coming quarters.” He said the expansion is being delivered through strict capital allocation and balance sheet focus aimed at creating value for the company’s stakeholders.
“As we look forward to the year, we have in place the building blocks to enhance our performance in the three key businesses. We have immense confidence in being able to deliver the best from our assets and people whilst always being committed to our core values around ethics, governance and social responsibility,” Venkatakrishnan said.
The company said its gross debt reduced by Rs 3,279 crore, on its continued focus on deleveraging.
The company’s net debt reduced by Rs 8,322 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.
Vedanta Ltd said it has a strong financial position with total cash and liquid investments of Rs 35,817 crore.
At Zinc India, Vedanta’s Indian zinc unit, the ore production rose 3 per cent y-o-y to 3.6 million tonne with strong growth at Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines and mined metal production was at 2,19,000 tonnes, up 2 per cent q-o-q.
The company, it said, emerged as highest bidder for Jamkhani coal block in Odisha.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...