Vedanta raises $400 m from Oaktree

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Vedanta Resources, the holding company of Vedanta, will issue $400 million in notes to an entity of US-based hedge fund Oaktree Capital Group to meet its immediate liquidity requirements.
The notes issued will be partly secured by shares in stock exchange listed Vedanta, according to exchange filings by the company.
As per the subscription agreement signed, Vedanta promoter companies Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II, Finsider International Company, Vedanta Resources, Westglobe will issue notes worth $400 million of nominal value of $1 in favour of OCM, subject to certain conditions.
Also read: Vedanta promoter buys back shares worth ₹2,959 crore via bulk deal
Pursuant to subscription pact, a charge has been created on all the shares held by Finsider International Company and Westglobe in favour of OCM to secure the obligation of the issued notes, said Oaktree in a statement.
As per the agreement, Vedanta promoter group entities are restricted in creating any security, sell, lease, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of their shares in Vedanta held by them, it added.
The new deal with Oaktree after Vedanta Resources sold $1 billion of securities earlier this month, at one of the highest yields for a dollar bond in Asia this year. That debt issuance was to fund a tender offer for securities due 2021.
The fund raising comes close on the heels of promoter group company Vedanta Holdings Mauritius hiking stake in its subsidiary Vedanta by 4.98 per cent with an investment of ₹2,959 crore ($406 million).
In May, billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta announced a delisting offer at ₹87.5 a share but failed to garner minimum required shares to make the buyback a success.
Interestingly, LIC, which held 6.37 per cent in Vedanta, submitted all its shares at a price of ₹320, a 267 per cent premium over the floor price of ₹87.25 upsetting Vedanta’s calculations.
The total number of shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer was 125.47 crore, which was less than the minimum number of shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the delisting offer to be successful.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...