Vedanta shares climb 3% after company declares second interim dividend

The shares of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta gained nearly 3 per cent on Monday morning after the company declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 of ₹13.50 per equity share.

At 11:13 am, Vedanta was trading at ₹59.40 on the BSE, up ₹9.65 or 2.76 per cent. It had opened at ₹358.80 as against the previous close of ₹349.75. It recorded an intra-day high of ₹360.40 and a low of ₹354.70. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹359.25, up ₹9.55 or 2.73 per cent.

Also read: Vedanta to pay ₹13.50 interim dividend

The company on informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors which met on Saturday had approved the interim dividend of ₹13.50 per equity share or over 13 times the face value of ₹1 per share for the financial year 2021-22, leading to an outgo of ₹5,019 crore for the company.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 18, it added.

The company is in the process of reorganising its entire business and evaluating options to spin off aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses as separate entities and list them on stock exchanges.