Vedanta to bring in future investments of $20 billion across businesses

Vedanta will bring in future investments of up to $20 billion across its businesses, according to Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the company.

“With the outlook for mineral-led growth looking robust, we at Vedanta are committed to nation building and to bring in future investments of up to $20 billion across our businesses, which will play a crucial role in the overall economic growth,” Agarwal said during the company AGM on Tuesday.

“We aim to double our production of silver, which is not only a precious metal but has uses in high-tech industry and renewable energy. In steel, which is a significant component of our business, we intend to double our capacity,” he added.

“The demand for oil in absolute terms will continue to rise for many years and we are committed to increasing our domestic production in oil and gas by up to 50 per cent,” Agarwal said.