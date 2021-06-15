Vedanta’s Aishwarya oil field completes eight years of production

Cairn Oil and Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Ltd, on Tuesday said it has completed eight years of production from its Aishwarya oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Aishwarya is the sister field to Cairn’s largest discovery in the region, Mangala, and has contributed 54 million barrels of crude oil till date, Cairn said in a statement.

“The economic and social impact of oil production from Rajasthan has been immense and Aishwariya has been an integral part of this growth journey,” said Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas.

Execution of new growth projects is paving the way for further development of the Aishwariya field, the statement said. The Polymer Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project has resulted in around 25 per cent increase in production. Also, a new processing facility has been commissioned as part of Aishwariya Barmer Hill Development, which is currently handling 10,000 barrels of oil per day and has a capacity of handling total liquid of about 100,000 blpd with minor upgrades.

The Aishwariya field had reached the production milestone of 10 million barrels of crude oil within a year and a half of start of production. The block has contributed a cumulative $18.0 billion to the nation and state exchequers, the statement added. The application of world-class technology and digitalization has helped maintain business continuity and safe operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.