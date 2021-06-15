Vedanta’s Aishwarya oil field completes eight years of production

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Cairn Oil and Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Ltd, on Tuesday said it has completed eight years of production from its Aishwarya oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan.
Aishwarya is the sister field to Cairn’s largest discovery in the region, Mangala, and has contributed 54 million barrels of crude oil till date, Cairn said in a statement.
“The economic and social impact of oil production from Rajasthan has been immense and Aishwariya has been an integral part of this growth journey,” said Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas.
Execution of new growth projects is paving the way for further development of the Aishwariya field, the statement said. The Polymer Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project has resulted in around 25 per cent increase in production. Also, a new processing facility has been commissioned as part of Aishwariya Barmer Hill Development, which is currently handling 10,000 barrels of oil per day and has a capacity of handling total liquid of about 100,000 blpd with minor upgrades.
The Aishwariya field had reached the production milestone of 10 million barrels of crude oil within a year and a half of start of production. The block has contributed a cumulative $18.0 billion to the nation and state exchequers, the statement added. The application of world-class technology and digitalization has helped maintain business continuity and safe operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...