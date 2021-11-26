Companies

Vedantu announces ESOP buyback worth $3 million

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 26, 2021

Founders will not participate in the buyback

Edtech unicorn Vedantu has announced its ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) liquidity programme worth $3 million for all eligible employees.

The founders will not participate in the buyback, but the top leadership and eligible active employees who have completed the vesting period will be able to liquidate their vested ESOPs.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Vedantu said, “As Vedantu grows, we want our employees to grow with us, as they are equal contributors to this growth. ESOPs provide employees with high ownership, while providing more opportunities for financial growth. We want to enable long-term wealth creation for our employees and recognise their contribution and commitment. This is the first ESOP program to facilitate value creation for Vedans and we will continue to take more such initiatives in the future.”

Unicorn status

In September this year, Vedantu raised $100 million Series E funding from Singapore-based impact investing fund ABC World Asia. This round valued Vedantu at $1 billion, making it an edtech unicorn.

Vedantu offers tutoring courses for students between 3 to 18 years of age, along with test-prep classes for exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, Commerce, CBSE, and ICSE, among others. The company’s new vertical Superkids also offers extracurricular classes in English speaking, reading, and coding.

Vedantu claims to have recorded over 2,00,000 paying students last year, which was a 400 per cent growth over the previous year. As a result, the company also saw a 4.5x increase in its revenue over the previous year.

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like