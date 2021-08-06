Byju’s may acquire Vedantu for $800 million

Edtech major Byju’s is reportedly in talks to acquire Vedantu for about $700 million to $800 million. Byju’s recently completed the acquisition of Epic, Toppr and Great Learning.

According to a report by Entrackr, Byju’s and Vedantu have been in talks for a potential acquisition for the past few weeks, and have reached an advanced stage of discussion now.

Byju’s did not share a comment on the report till the time of publication.

Speaking to BusinessLine about Byju’s acquisition strategy, chief strategy officer Anita Kishore said that as the company is growing their business and have achieved scale, they have been thinking about the education space more broadly. “We are thinking about the places where technology could make an intervention and help people learn better, which has always been at the core of our vision,” she added.

Kishore also mentioned that the company considers acquisitions based on two factors. One, where they look at a particular segment and feel that acquisition is the right way to operate in this space. Second, if they see a product that poses a strong opportunity and complimentary possibility with Byju’s existing products.

Vedantu is a live tutoring platform for school students. It also has coding for kids classes and courses for students preparing for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. Interestingly, coding for kids and test-prep classes are already part of Byju’s stack of products.

Founded in 2015, Byju’s claims to serve 100 million students around the world today. With an estimated valuation of $16.5 billion, Byju’s is backed by marquee investors such as General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global.

The company has officially announced eight acquisitions in the edtech space, including TutorVista, Edurite, Math Adventures, Osmo, Whitehat Jr, Aakash Education Services, Epic, and Great Learning. However, media reports have claimed that the company has completed about 15 acquisitions till now. If the acquisition of Vedantu goes through, this will take up the count to 16.