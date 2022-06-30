Vedantu launches first hybrid learning center in Muzaffarpur

Vedantu has launched its first hybrid centre - Vedantu Learning Center- at Muzaffarpur, in Bihar, as part of its vision to provide accessible and affordable quality education to students across the country.

The development comes at a time, when two other edtech unicorns, PhysicsWallah and Unacademy, have opened physical centers for their test-prep learners. The courses at Vedantu Learning Center will cover preparation for IIT JEE and NEET, a two-year course for students of Grade 11 th, and a one-year course for dropper batch.

Interactive classrooms

Under the initiative, Vedantu will get access to interactive classrooms, immersive 3-D content, doubts support in class and interactive quizzes at an affordable price point. While the Master Teachers will be teaching remotely, the classes will be supervised by a class teacher present physically to coordinate and monitor students’ progress.

Students will be divided into a batch of 25 per class and every student will be provided personal Wi-Fi and 4G enabled tablet, to interact in class and study at home. Students will also have access to more than 1,500 Tatva Smart books to offer round-the-clock support. Vedantu believes that academic progress is every child’s right and with Vedantu Improvement Promise if there is no improvement in marks, 100 per cent fee will be refunded.

Speaking about the launch, Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu, said “Making quality teaching accessible to students has always been our vision. Exams such as JEE and NEET are high-stakes exams and after speaking with so many parents over the years, we understand that these competitive exams require dedicated supervision & personalised attention, and our current hybrid model facilitates this for students in tier-3 and tier-4 cities.”

Krishna added that the hybrid centers are equipped with technology, the teaching model offers learning from master teachers across the country to offer live and interactive features in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. Valued at around a billion dollars, Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments. Students can take individual or group classes on its app or website online. 1 million+ students are said to attend live classes on Vedantu every month and more than 35 million users every month across 10,000+ cities and 57+ countries access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu‘s platform and its channels on YouTube.