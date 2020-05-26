Vehicle rental companies expect surge in demand post-Covid

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
As workplaces reopen amid steps to contain the spread of Covid-19, the necessity for mobility as a service remains as relevant as ever. With people wanting to avoid public or shared transport to keep themselves safe from contracting the virus, and the notion of owning a personal vehicle taking a backseat what with the current recession, furloughs and pay-cuts, the need to rent a vehicle will definitely go up, said heads of self-drive vehicle rental firms.
“We expect to see a significant spike in demand for personal mobility post the lockdown and are preparing for a 4X to 5X hike in demand in the coming months,” said Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar. He added that they are expecting a surge in demand for car subscriptions, and for in-city trips compared to outstation ones. “We expect 90 per cent to be in-city and 10 per cent outstation during the post-Covid-19 times,” Moran said.
Pulkit Ahuja, National Head, MyChoize Car Rentals, said that they expect the demand for intra-city daily travel in the self-drive business to go up by 35-40 per cent for the next six to eight months.
“While the leisure travel segment has come to a standstill, there is a significant demand for weekly and monthly leasing. Given the extremely low per capita ownership of motor vehicles in India, we expect this demand to rise further as the government eases lockdown restrictions across the country,” said Ashwarya Singh, co-founder and CEO of Drivezy. “We already have a significant foothold in two-wheeler leasing and have now launched monthly leasing services for cars as well,” he added.
Singh added that they are now working to launch a business-to-business (B2B) leasing vertical for the long-term leasing of two-wheelers and cars. Drivezy has predominantly been a business-to-consumer (B2C) service.
The self-drive vehicle rental industry is now looking at adding new subscription models or tweaking existing ones, and reducing subscription prices to cater to various customers based on their needs.
Zoomcar’s Moran noted that car subscriptions will continue to evolve, with more flexible leasing plans for longer durations of 12, 24, and 36 months.
Vehicle rental companies purchase or lease vehicles and rent them to customers by the hour, day, week or month, with or without fuel, according to their preference, for a fee. The price varies from company to company, depending on the city and location.
“As people move away from cabs and public transport due to concerns of contracting the disease, the demand for long-term subscriptions will rise, especially in the two-wheeler segment, as people begin commuting to their places of work. Prior to the outbreak, our vehicles were 50-60 per cent more economical than cabs. We have slashed our tariffs by another 30 per cent and have done away with surge pricing on weekends to incentivise adoption among people who commuted through public transport prior to the lockdown,” said Drivezy’s Singh. “We are also in talks with multiple stakeholders to bring electric scooter leasing to major Indian cities once the outbreak subsides,” he added.
To meet customers’ expectations of a dedicated car for long-term use, MyChoize is planning to launch a subscription product post the lockdown, through which they will be able to select a car based on its age, model and mileage, for flexible tenures and monthly rentals, Ahuja said.
“This would enable customers to have a sanitised personal car at their disposal, at all times, without having to purchase one, in case they want to avoid using public transport,” he added.
Mobility solutions that support physical distancing will be people’s first choice until there is a definitive cure or vaccine against Covid-19. Companies that are able to tweak their current models to suit this requirement of commuters will eventually see a surge in demand, said Drivezy’s Singh. “There could also be a silver lining for the pre-owned automobile industry once the lockdown restrictions ease further.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...