Vehicle retail sales grow to pre-Covid levels in July: FADA

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The July automobile retail sales across all categories grew 28 per cent on a monthly basis to 15,56,777 units against 12,17,151 units in June.
“Auto retails have now started narrowing the deficit when compared to pre-Covid months. With tractor retails already above pre-Covid levels during the last month, passenger vehicles for the first time have reached the same,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said.
In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, retail sales stood at 2,61,744 units during July, a growth of 42 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis against 1,84,134 units in June, the latest data shared by FADA said on Monday.
In the two-wheeler (2W) segment, the number of registrations rose to 11,32,611 units in July, a growth of 22 per cent compared to 9,30,324 units in the previous month. Three-wheeler (3W) sales grew 89 per cent MoM to 27,904 units compared with 14,732 units in June.
Tractor sales grew 58 per cent at 82,388 units compared to 52,261 units in June.
The commercial vehicle (CV) segment also recorded a growth of 46 per cent MoM to 52,130 units compared with 35,700 units in June.
With the entire country now open, July saw robust recovery in auto retails as demand across all categories remained high. The low base effect also continued to play its part, he said.
With all categories in green, CVs continued to see increase in demand specially in medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment with the government rolling out infrastructure projects in many parts of the country, Gulati said.
“PVs witnesses high demand specially with buzz around new launches and compact SUV segments. The waiting period due to supply side constraints has been persisting for quite a few months and is now becoming a deep routed issue for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” he said.
On the other hand, the global semi-conductor shortage is now becoming a deep routed problem for the PV segment which is now above the pre-pandemic mark. FADA has been raising red-flag on demand-supply mis-match, he said.
On the near-term outlook, Gulati said the month of August began on a positive note as demand and enquiry levels continued to improve across all categories. With IMD forecasting a normal monsoon during August- September period, sowing operations will pick up gradually. This will have a rub off effect on rural sales, especially in the tractor segment.
But if the Delta variant of Covid goes out of proportion, it can be another deterrent and put brakes on auto retail’s recovery with India entering the festival months, he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...