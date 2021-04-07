Vehicle scrappage: Mahindra & Mahindra teams up with MMRPL

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for scrapping their vehicles.

“The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers to get a hassle-free and transparent deal under one roof. Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping/exchanging the old vehicle, which is more than 15 years, can do so at any Mahindra dealership,” the company said in a statement. MMRPL is engaged in the business of acquiring used or end-of-life vehicles to dismantle and scrap it under the brand name of CERO. MMRPL is a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Ltd and MSTC Ltd, a Government of India enterprise.

These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/dealer, the statement added.

Doorstep evaluation

A vehicle scrappage policy was announced by the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha on March 18, 2021, which aimed at creating an ecosystem to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

“Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one-stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help customers who intend to discard their vehicles,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The statement said that Mahindra dealerships, along with CERO, will offer the following services: vehicle evaluation; arrange quote for exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle; provide end-to-end services including vehicle pick-up, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO Scrap yards; and post this, the Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable customer to claim eligible benefits under upcoming scrappage policy.

In addition, Mahindra is also offering evaluation of the vehicle at doorstep.

PPP model

CERO is an authorised recycler for motor vehicles built on a PPP model. It has dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and, in addition, collection centres at major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. “Further, CERO has plans to have presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with M&M is going to strengthen this reach and benefit all Mahindra vehicle customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles,” said Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd.