Venture Catalysts invests in puja cotton-wick maker OM Bhakti

Mumbai, March 13

Venture Catalysts, an incubator and accelerator platform, has invested in OM Bhakti, a profitable organised brand in the puja cotton-wicks market. The investment was made during OM Bhakti’s seed-funding round.

OM Bhakti was founded by management consulting and business strategy veteran Sridhar Joshi and consumer product sales/distribution expert Prashant Kulkarni. It has a pan-India presence with 1,000 stores across the country.

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, said: “The spiritual market in India is estimated to have a valuation worth $30 billion annually. Additionally, the total addressable market is $2 billion, which comprises puja samagri items”.

“However, this sector is highly fragmented. OM Bhakti is one of few players that is making conscious efforts to make the market organised. We are confident that the latest round of investment will go a long way in empowering the company to bolster its operations,” Sharma added.

Sridhar Joshi, Co-Founder, OM Bhakti said: “We are part of a high-potential market that still remains untapped in major parts. We are determined to transform the ‘puja needs’ category at modern retail and general trade. The seed funding will give us more firepower to expand into new geographies and strengthen our marketing efforts”.

OM Bhakti works closely with farmers and women self-help groups in rural India to manufacture the high-quality puja cotton-wicks. Its business model has been yielding results in all channels, with good traction in the FMCG retail industry.