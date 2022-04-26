Venturi Partners hits final close of $175 million in maiden fund

Venturi Partners, a Singapore-based investment platform has announced the final close of its maiden $175 million fund. However, the firm may increase the quantum of the fund with demand for investments going up.

Venturi has already deployed 30 per cent of the fund across three investments in India and South-East Asia, and aims to deploy the rest over the next 24 months. The platform typically invests $10 million to $40 million in Series B to Series D rounds. The team has strong entrepreneurial and operating backgrounds and will leverage this experience to be a value-added partner to its companies.

Focus areas

Founded by Nicholas Cator, the investment platform is focused on identifying and supporting Asian high-growth consumer companies with an online or offline presence in sectors ranging from FMCG to education and healthcare services. The platform has raised commitments from EU and Asian family offices, such as Peugeot Invest, Ackermans & Van Haaren and Frederic De Mevius, Founder of Verlinvest and a member of the family ownership of ABI.

“The Venturi team has unique expertise, network, and track record in the Consumer space in the region. Founders today are looking for more than just investors – they want long-term partners that understand consumer trends and brands and have a long-term mindset. Adding value to portfolio companies by being sector-focused, operationally minded, and supporting management teams on specific projects is more relevant now than ever. We will only make eight investments from Fund – 1 and work closely with our founders,” said Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners.

In their previous roles, the Venturi team has invested and supported consumer brands like Byju’s, Lazada, Pristyn Care, Cure.fit, Chewy, Oatly, Global Fashion Group, Burger King, Sula Vineyards, Domino’s and Future Consumer.

“Our aim is to build a long-term, partnership-based investment platform with a small number of Families with similar values that want to participate in the Asian consumer growth story. We offer our families more transparency on our portfolio than a traditional fund and will offer up to 100% of their commitment in co-investment opportunities. This enables us to deploy larger amounts into our portfolio companies and to support them over multiple rounds,” said Cator.