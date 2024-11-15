Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd., the Chennai-based education companyhas reported a rise in its net loss to ₹30 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 against a loss of ₹1.53 crore in the corresponding period last year. This was mainly due to increased finance cost, depreciation and tax expenses.

The company’s revenue was up 41 per cent to ₹139 crore (₹98 crore).

“Last year, in the same quarter, we had a one-time write back that reduced the deductions below EBITDA; also depreciation has gone up along with finance cost relating to acquisition financing,” Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman of the company, told businessline.

“We might do a one-time clean-up of non-cash depreciations in the coming quarter; this will allow us to be PAT-positive from thereon,” he said. “Our reported EBITDA for the half year is equal to our full year numbers last year; and we expect to deliver a similar H2; and thus doubling the numbers this year compared to last year,” he added.

EBITDA was ₹30.40 crores in Q2 FY25 (up 81.54 per cent y-o-y) and ₹58.01 crore in H1 FY25 (up 159.13 per cent y-o-y), saids a release from Veranda.

The total number of students trained by the company for the first half of the current fiscal stood at 1,72,198, the release added.

“We focused on expanding our academic alliances and partnerships, including our recent entry into the Middle East with J.K. Shah Classes in partnership with Jumeira University Connect. This achievement strengthens our international growth strategy and aligns with our commitment to providing quality education worldwide. With a solid H1 FY25 performance, we remain on track to exceed our full-year EBITDA target of ₹120 crore,” said Kalpathi.