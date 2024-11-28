Chennai-based Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of understanding with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers, UK, to roll out the Certified International Accounting Professional program in India.

The six-month program will equip students with globally recognised accounting and bookkeeping skills, aligning them with the surging demand in the Outsourced Accounting Services sector.

With the Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing market projected to hit $135 billion by 2032, the program could be a gateway to lucrative and future-ready careers, says a company release.

The program provides practical, job-ready skills aligned with global standards, giving students a competitive edge in an industry poised for explosive growth.

NSDC supports this initiative by connecting students with financial partners, offering accessible loans to make the program attainable for all.

India’s growing dominance in global outsourcing is evident from the recently released “India GCC Landscape Report – The 5 Year Journey” by Nasscom and Zinnov. With over 1,700 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and 2,975 centres generating $64.6 billion in revenue in FY2024, the sector employs 1.9 million professionals. Expanding into Tier-2 cities like Pune and Coimbatore, GCCs are creating new opportunities beyond metropolitan hubs. The program addresses the skills gap in the finance and accounting sector, preparing students to excel in this thriving global market, the release said.

Stock price of Veranda on the NSE closed at ₹433.90, down by ₹8.30 or 3.43 per cent.