Education technology company Veranda Learning Solutions plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through bonds or debentures to fund its expansion and achieve a revenue of ₹600 crore by the end of this fiscal.

Veranda HigherEd, the company’s learning enterprise, recently launched two cutting-edge short courses in partnership with the University of Technology Sydney based in Australia for working professionals in India.

The offerings include courses in Digital and Social Media Marketing and Business Analytics, designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

The company professionalised its Board with the induction of three new board members including JK Shah Classes founder Prof Jitendra Kantilal Shah, former Director of IIT Mumbai Prof Ashok Misra, and N Alamelu.

Last May, it acquired seven companies valued at ₹400 crore. Veranda Group trained more than 6.9 lakh students in FY24 and trained over 1.1 lakh students in Q1 FY25.

Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions said the recent expansion of the Board will ensure the company remains at the forefront of innovation and quality in this sector and transform the educational landscape.

“We are steadfast in our goal to achieve a revenue target of ₹600 crore in FY25 with the commitment to excel and reflects confidence in the sector’s potential,” he said.

Veranda XL, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions has also signed an MoU with Madras Christian College to offer CA Training through JK Shah classes.

Through this partnership, JK Shah Classes will formulate a CA curriculum that will equip students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in accounting, auditing and finance, said the company.

Further to strengthen its presence in Eastern India, Veranda K-12 and Cambridge are expanding their partnership to bring Cambridge educational programs to Kolkata.

This collaboration aims to integrate 500 schools into the Cambridge network, offering support with curriculum alignment, teacher training, and ongoing assistance to ensure successful implementation and performance monitoring.

Veranda Race, a Veranda Learning enterprise, in joint venture with Pearson, plans to launch a comprehensive hybrid test prep program for India’s Bank PO exam.