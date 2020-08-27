Verified Leads & Marketing Services Global launches video conferencing solution

Pune based Verified Leads & Marketing Services (VLMS) Global has launched its video conferencing solution, SpeaQin.

It allows scheduling a remote video conference across multiple platforms. The solution consists of features such as video meetings for up to 100 participants at a time, screen sharing, connection from any device, among others. SpeaQin dashboard gives users control over their meetings where they can access meeting reports, invite participants, create events and set unique meeting preferences among other features.

SpeaQin offers a 3-level plan for its users and is currently offering a free 1-month trial which will incorporate features like unlimited usage for multiple participants, no meeting time limit, phone dial-in and others.

Nikhil Devar, Co-Founder and COO says, “With video conferencing becoming the new normal, data security has become paramount and we need India based solutions to cater to this growing need. We are here to offer a "Made in India" affordable solution.”