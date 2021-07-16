Verteil Technologies rolls out NDC content for Cathay Pacific

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Verteil Direct Connect (VDC) has activated Cathay Pacific’s NDC (new distribution capability) content including a full range of features such as shopping, pricing, order creation, order change and order cancellation. Travel companies across the world can now connect directly with Cathay Pacific enjoying the full breadth of functionalities and content available in the NDC channel.
VDC facilitates direct, real-time connectivity with Cathay Pacific using NDC Application Programming Interface (API), thus, accelerating the adoption of airline retailing without being constrained by the limitations of current legacy distribution systems. Travel service providers can get access to NDC content from Cathay Pacific and the rest of Verteil’s airline partners through Verteil's distribution platform by either using Verteil’s comprehensive NDC front office tool or integration via Verteil’s Universal API.
Also read: Verteil Technologies closes Pre-Series A funding round
Cathay Pacific appreciates the comprehensiveness of the Verteil solution in being able to integrate with Cathay Pacific’s advanced NDC APIs inclusive of complex post booking servicing features. Verteil Direct Connect is one of the first aggregator solutions to incorporate the full range of Cathay Pacific NDC APIs. With this successful integration, travel companies across the world will benefit from advanced content Cathay Pacific will continue to introduce as part of our Modern Retailer vision, said Allen So, Head of Distribution Strategy, Cathay Pacific Airways.
“Verteil tremendously values this relationship with Cathay Pacific. It is our endeavour to promote direct distribution since this facilitates true retailing for airlines, without being constrained by the limitations of legacy technology which allows airlines to promote differentiated products / services in a fast-paced manner directly to the travel companies. Through our significant presence in leading travel markets including Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and North America, we expect travel companies to greatly benefit from CX’s NDC content”, said Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO, Verteil Technologies.
NDC is the next technology wave that is modernizing the distribution landscape, with airlines not being constrained by the current legacy distribution systems in introducing innovative products and personalized services. Verteil has been actively working in this domain right from 2016 onwards with a growing customer base. Built by a core team having 100+ man years of deep domain knowledge in the airline technology domain, VDC is designed to address all the necessary functional and technical scalability considerations required for an NDC distribution platform.
