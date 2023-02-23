Vertex Hydrogen, an energy transition company, has signed agreements to supply over 1,000 MW of low-carbon hydrogen to leading industrial names in the UK.

The pact secures the entire initial hydrogen production capacity of Vertex and enables vital hydrogen infrastructure investments in the region.

Vertex is developing the UK’s first large-scale, low-carbon hydrogen production hub at Essar’s site in Ellesmere Port.

The project will capture 1.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year to be stored by the HyNet project to reduce over 10 per cent of the region’s industrial emissions, the equivalent of taking 750,000 cars off the road.

The project will see over £2 billion in direct investments in the hydrogen plant and associated regional hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure, securing and growing vital jobs in the region.

Adrian Curry, Managing Director of Encirc, said the partnership with Vertex Hydrogen will help the company change the face of glass as it targets to produce Net Zero bottles by 2030.

Martin Ashcroft, Managing Director, Tata Chemicals Europe, said the company has been a strong supporter of Vertex and the low-carbon hydrogen segment as a real opportunity to further reduce emissions at the facility.

Joe Seifert, CEO of Vertex Hydrogen, said signing an off-take agreement for the entire expected production capacity from the initial phases of the project gives confidence in the economics of the project and the long-term demand for low-carbon hydrogen in the coming decades.

Prashant Ruia of Essar said securing over 1,000 MW of low-carbon hydrogen demand from leading UK industrial sites and innovators is a vital step in delivering this world-class project.

Essar continues to invest in an array of industry-leading projects from hydrogen production to biofuels to industrial decarbonisation and infrastructure, leveraging infrastructure, expertise, capital, and a desire to be a world leader in decarbonisation, he said.