Vestas expects wind power push in the hybrid renewable regime

Vestas India, wind turbines maker and energy solutions provider, and part of the Denmark-based major Vestas, is looking at engaging with Indian companies with its new generation turbines that function seamlessly even in the ultra-low wind regimes.
The company, which sees India as one of the key strategic markets with potential, sees these turbines, which were recently introduced, playing a role in the country’s slowly transitioning energy basket. This transition is from a standalone renewable projects to a robust round-the-clock (RTC) regime, be it wind-solar hybrid, wind, solar and storage backed system or even wind, solar bundled with thermal power.
Interacting with BusinessLine, Thomas Scarinci, Senior Vice-President, Product Management, Vestas DK and Vickram Jadhav, Vice-President, Sales, Vestas India, explained that the launch of their latest V155-3.3 MW turbine is significant move towards the changing requirements as it not only suitable for the country’s market, but also fits well into the low wind regime parts of the country.
As the wind energy technology improves in efficiency, it makes more sites viable for wind energy.
Jadhav said, “The new variant wind turbine has been specifically designed for the Indian market to capture low to ultra-low wind speeds. The country’s renewable energy sector has transitioned from a purely standalone RE projects to a more robust and reliable firm supplies. There is focus on ensuring RTC possible by hybrid installations. These turbines are well suited to such a transition.”
While the new turbine is globally applicable, the requirement varies from Brazil, Russia and India, calling for localisation. Vestas has will be localising these new turbines initially targeting low and ultra-low wind condition projects in India. These turbines improve the annual energy production by more than three per cent for a 300-MW wind park with 46 fewer turbines.
“With the V155-3.3 MW wind turbine, Vestas is connecting 4 MW platform technology with customised solutions to improve our customers’ business case in low and ultra-low wind conditions. This product is designed specifically to optimise energy production in low and ultra-low wind conditions,” Scarinci said. The company has installed about 4 GW of wind turbines in India over the last two decades and has a large production footprint.
“With new turbines, we can offer improved energy production and business for our customers in India’s growing wind market,” Jadhav said. “There has been a consolidation in the wind energy sector. From a high of 6 GW installation per annum, it has slipped. As per industry estimates, we will be able to see about 2 GW of installations for couple of years before it goes up. The long-term prospects are expected to be good.”
